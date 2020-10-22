Advertisement

Kaine reacts to report of racist incidents at VMI

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says allegations of racist incidents at Virginia Military Institute are deeply troubling, and the call for an independent investigation is a “smart” step.

Kaine spoke with Virginia reporters Wednesday morning.

“VMI is a wonderful institution in so many ways,” he said, “training citizen soldiers.”

But he also said VMI leaders should take seriously the allegations raised in a Washington Post article.

“These allegations are deeply troubling,” Kaine said, “and if even one student experienced the kind of racially-tinged hazing or intimidation in recent history at VMI, that’s one student too many.”

As part of the investigation, Kaine said he also hopes VMI officials will decide confederate leaders who fought to preserve slavery are no longer worthy of honor.

VMI pledges cooperation with review after allegations of racist culture
Northam, other leaders call for investigation into claims of racism at VMI

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Gov. Northam recovering after breaking hand

Updated: 4 hours ago
He’ll wear a brace for a few weeks.

State Politics Stories

Registrars process absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A sign on the wall of the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office serves as a countdown to Election Day. But with early voting in person now under way and absentee ballots arriving at the registrar’s office by the hundreds, the race is on.

Politics

Vivian Sanchez-Jones to replace Osborne on Roanoke City Council

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Sanchez Jones was chosen out of a pool of five finalists.

Politics

Lawmakers react to special session

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Legislating during a pandemic was a challenge for state lawmakers. But Friday was the “finish line” for most of the work they took up during the special session. Whether it was a major success or a miserable failure depends on who you ask.

Latest News

Politics

A Fenway first: Ballpark becomes voting venue amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of people on Saturday cast their votes at the storied ballpark

State Politics Stories

Despite early worries, critical election workers are “crawling out of the woodwork”

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
"After June, I was like, this is going to be awful, you know?" said one official.

Politics

General Assembly special session nearing the end

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The special session of the General Assembly has continued almost as long as the regular session in January, but it’s finally nearing an end.

State Politics Stories

Local veterans discuss importance of voting on referendums on the 2020 ballot

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
In addition to voting for candidates, Virginians have the opportunity to vote on two referendums by election day, including the motor vehicle property tax exemption for disabled veterans amendment.

Politics

New Pulaski mayor takes over produce shop

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Mayor Shannon Collins took over Poor Boys Produce when the last owner was looking to close the stand. It has been a staple in the area for decades.

State Politics Stories

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor meet in Kiwanis forum

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Wednesday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and his challenger on the ballot, former Mayor David Bowers, met during a candidates forum in the Star City.