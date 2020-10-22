Kaine reacts to report of racist incidents at VMI

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says allegations of racist incidents at Virginia Military Institute are deeply troubling, and the call for an independent investigation is a “smart” step.

Kaine spoke with Virginia reporters Wednesday morning.

“VMI is a wonderful institution in so many ways,” he said, “training citizen soldiers.”

But he also said VMI leaders should take seriously the allegations raised in a Washington Post article.

“These allegations are deeply troubling,” Kaine said, “and if even one student experienced the kind of racially-tinged hazing or intimidation in recent history at VMI, that’s one student too many.”

As part of the investigation, Kaine said he also hopes VMI officials will decide confederate leaders who fought to preserve slavery are no longer worthy of honor.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.