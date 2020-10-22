Local filmmaker pays tribute to Roanoke and paramedics in a new film

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local filmmaker has written and directed a movie based his experiences as a Roanoke paramedic.

The film is called “Medic Zero” and the entire movie was filmed in southwest Virginia.

The director and cinematographer, Matt Oyler and Jamie Archual, wanted to capture the city they grew up in.

Oyler said they wanted to make the film a tribute to the Roanoke Valley and first responders.

“It is about Roanoke and we just wanted to showcase, showcase the Roanoke Valley as a place not only to film a movie but to watch a movie,” said writer and director Matt Oyler.

The movie will be shown for free October 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Starlight drive-in in Christiansburg.

The filmmakers said in case you miss the movie’s premiere, it will be available on DVD soon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.