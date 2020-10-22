Advertisement

Local filmmaker pays tribute to Roanoke and paramedics in a new film

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local filmmaker has written and directed a movie based his experiences as a Roanoke paramedic.

The film is called “Medic Zero” and the entire movie was filmed in southwest Virginia.

The director and cinematographer, Matt Oyler and Jamie Archual, wanted to capture the city they grew up in.

Oyler said they wanted to make the film a tribute to the Roanoke Valley and first responders.

“It is about Roanoke and we just wanted to showcase, showcase the Roanoke Valley as a place not only to film a movie but to watch a movie,” said writer and director Matt Oyler.

The movie will be shown for free October 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Starlight drive-in in Christiansburg.

The filmmakers said in case you miss the movie’s premiere, it will be available on DVD soon.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thursday, October 22 -Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
We remain warm as we start the weekend with a few scattered showers.

News

COVID Affects Roanoke County School Bus Routes

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Final Salute to WWII Vet Russ Robinson

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lynchburg Trail Project Complete

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Hendon Hooker Runs Virginia Tech Offense

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

SPCA at Cat-Pacity

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local Movie Premiere

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

Virginia Tech leaders say health and safety considerations drove spring decisions, online petition grows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
More than 3,000 people signed an online petition to try to reinstate spring break.

Business News

Rockbridge Vineyard moves into beer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Rockbridge Vineyard has opened its own brewery.

News

Virginia Tech Town Hall

Updated: 1 hours ago