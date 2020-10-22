Lynchburg City extends Blackwater Creek Trail

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg project that got its start late last year has been finished.

That project is the Langhorne Road Bridge Renovation and Blackwater Creek Trail Extension.

The project extends the trail from Langhorne Road to Linkhorne Middle School.

As a part of that, an old railway trestle was stabilized and renovated.

Several city and state officials made their way out Thursday to celebrate the official opening of that extension.

“I know that during the past year we’ve all grown more appreciative of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, and this expansion will provide greater access to one of the most beautiful trails in central Virginia," said Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA-06).

The cost of that project was just under $2 million.

The Virginia Department of Transportation provided most of the funding for the project.

