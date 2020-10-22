Advertisement

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway signs deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway is joining forces with the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience in a deal they say will “enhance its race programs and expand entertainment offerings at its Radford venue.”

The multi-year lease agreement allows the RWRE to take over venue operations, with the speedway becoming the home track for the RWRE and its companion companies.

“Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway is one of the finest grassroots motorsports facilities in the nation. We’re excited to confirm a full schedule of racing and could not have picked a better home track for The Rusty Wallace Racing Experience and Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience,” said Rusty Wallace. “The opportunity to call this amazing short track home for our more advanced programs has us primed for 2021 today. I can’t wait to get up there in the Spring.”

David Hagan, the owner of the speedway, said it’s an exciting time for the venue and its future.

“The vision offered by RWRE ensures that the venue will continue to build on its rich past and remain a leading motorsports destination for years to come,” said Hagan.

RWRE President and CEO Mark Ebert added: “We want to thank David Hagan and the staff of Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway for welcoming us with open arms. From the traditional events already in place to the entertainment opportunities only RWRE can provide, we believe there is tremendous potential for growth here and we are ready for action this spring. We can’t wait to combine the amazing facility at Motor Mile with a full slate of racing on the oval and dragstrip plus the interactive opportunities for the fans to get behind the wheel of a NASCAR style Late Model, rear engine dragster or into one of our racing go-karts. Motor Mile will truly be a one of a kind motorsports facility.”

Founded in North Carolina in 2005, the RWRE claims to be the largest racing school in the country, with more than 80 tracks throughout the United States and Canada.

This year, Motor Mile Speedway will celebrate its 31st anniversary as a NASCAR-sanctioned short track.

