Advertisement

Night goggles for US Army to be made in Roanoke County

Night Vision Goggles to be made in Roanoke for US Army
Night Vision Goggles to be made in Roanoke for US Army(Elbit Systems of America)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A technology company with a plant in Roanoke County has gotten the contract to manufacture night vision goggles for the US Army.

The Army awarded the contract to Elbit Systems of America, with a potential value of $442 million, according to Elbit, for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular Systems.

No time frame has been set for the contract, but an initial contract for about $22.5 million for low-rate initial production of systems has been placed under the overall contract, with a period of performance through December 2021 to be executed in Roanoke. The systems will go through various qualification phases, including field trials and system testing.

“The Elbit Systems of America ENVG-B systems provide U.S. Warfighters with unprecedented situational awareness during limited visibility conditions and increased lethality through faster target acquisition," said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Made possible through close collaboration with the U.S. Army during Soldier Touch Point and test evaluation events, we are excited to transition this game-changing capability into production.”

The Elbit plant in Roanoke County used to be operated by ITT.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Positive COVID cases, hospitalizations on rise in VA

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
1,109 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,010 reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 22, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Natural Bridge Master Plan

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

More Than 30 Arrested in Drug Operation

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday, October 22, Morning FastCast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Patchy dense fog early followed by more sunshine this afternoon. Our high closes in on 80.

Environment

Campsites, hiking trails and even a chairlift: Officials lay out the future of Natural Bridge

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
The latest plan lays out the next 20 or 30 years of development at the state park.

Technology

Rural summit highlights need for broadband access

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Increasing access to broadband was a major focus of the Governor's Summit on Rural Prosperity. The annual conference was held during a virtual session on Wednesday.

Sports

Eagle Eye: Local amateur makes hole-in-one weeks after losing eye in on-course accident

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
His first hole-in-one came on the 7th hole of Roanoke’s Brookside Par 3 course.

Politics

Kaine reacts to report of racist incidents at VMI

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says allegations of racist incidents at Virginia Military Institute are deeply troubling, and the call for an independent investigation is a “smart” step.

Crime

33 arrested in Wythe County drug operation

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
WDBJ7 was invited to ride along as people were put in handcuffs and taken to the Magistrate’s office to be booked.