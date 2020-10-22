Advertisement

Positive COVID cases, hospitalizations on rise in VA

By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 170,104 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 22, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 168,772 reported Wednesday, a 1,332-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 1,018 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

2,451,698 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.0 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 4.9 percent reported Wednesday.

11,044 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,524 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,515 reported Wednesday.

1,109 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,010 reported Wednesday. 19,321 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

