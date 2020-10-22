Advertisement

RVSPCA waiving cat adoption fees with donation of food or litter

One of the kittens available at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.
One of the kittens available at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA has so many cats, it’s giving them away for free.

Friday and Saturday, as part of the shelter’s ‘Cat-pacity’ adoption special, anyone who donates a 14-pound bag of cat food or litter can take home a cat 6 months old or older free of charge.

The adoption fee would typically be $50.

The shelter also has lots of kittens under 6 months old and they cost $99 for one or $149 for two.

“Normally we see this capacity in July or August, normally not late October or November, and we’re not really sure if this has something to do with the pandemic," said Julie Rickmond with the SPCA.

To check out the animals at the shelter, you need to make an appointment ahead of time. You can call 540-339-9247 to schedule an appointment.

