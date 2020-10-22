Advertisement

The pumpkin people have returned to Woodstock to honor a member of the community

The painting of Rinker was created by the high school's art teacher. The display was created by teachers, staff, and students.
The painting of Rinker was created by the high school's art teacher. The display was created by teachers, staff, and students.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — For the past five years, the town of Woodstock has brought its Halloween spirit to Main Street by adding some new members to the town.

Ms. Frizzle, Forest Gump, Moana, the Super Mario Brothers, the Peanuts and even Joe Exotic himself can now be seen in the town. But they won’t say much.

They’re all made out of pumpkins.

A few years ago, the public works department reached out to the town to start a project with the community to add color and art to the community around the Halloween season.

Katie Mercer, with the town, said a public works staff member mentioned when she was younger every year she would make characters out of vegetables and pumpkins with her parents.

The town thought it would be a great idea and ran with it.

Since then, local businesses and residents have gotten creative to show their Halloween spirit and take home bragging rights.

Different displays show popular characters like Ms. Frizzle and her Magic School Bus, Forest Gump sitting on a bench and front line workers masked up outside of Valley Health.

One display in front of Central High School is paying honor to Kenny Ricker, the former activity director and coach, who passed away in August.

“This is a fun little way to memorialize him," Mercer said. "He passed recently and his wife and his staff at Central High School put this together, and it’s just a fun way to remember Kenny and his great personality.”

The displays will be up for the next several weeks and each character location can be found here.

If you’re a town resident and would like to participate, you must notify the town by Oct. 23 to be in the contest. Pumpkin characters will be judged on Oct. 26.

The winner will receive a $50 VISA gift card and a $50 Woodstock branded merchandise voucher.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 closes Round Hill Elementary for in-person instruction for two weeks

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The district says the closure is out of an “abundance of caution” after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health.

7@four

7@four: Fall Foliage Festival

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
It’s Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th in Wasena Park.

News

7@four: Fall Foliage Festival

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Education

7 Botetourt Co. Public Schools bus routes suspended due to driver shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
“It’s due to contact tracing, to be honest, but other than that I cannot provide a lot of details," said Superintendent Jonathan Russ.

Community

RVSPCA waiving cat adoption fees with donation of food or litter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The shelter’s ‘Cat-pacity’ adoption special runs on Friday and Saturday.

Latest News

Sports

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway signs deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The multi-year lease agreement allows the RWRE to take over venue operations, with the speedway becoming the home track for the RWRE and its companion companies.

Military

Night goggles for US Army to be made in Roanoke County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The contract has a potential value of $442 million.

Coronavirus

Positive COVID cases, hospitalizations on rise in VA

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
1,109 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,010 reported Wednesday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 22, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Natural Bridge Master Plan

Updated: 10 hours ago