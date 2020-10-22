The pumpkin people have returned to Woodstock to honor a member of the community

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — For the past five years, the town of Woodstock has brought its Halloween spirit to Main Street by adding some new members to the town.

Ms. Frizzle, Forest Gump, Moana, the Super Mario Brothers, the Peanuts and even Joe Exotic himself can now be seen in the town. But they won’t say much.

They’re all made out of pumpkins.

A few years ago, the public works department reached out to the town to start a project with the community to add color and art to the community around the Halloween season.

Katie Mercer, with the town, said a public works staff member mentioned when she was younger every year she would make characters out of vegetables and pumpkins with her parents.

The town thought it would be a great idea and ran with it.

Since then, local businesses and residents have gotten creative to show their Halloween spirit and take home bragging rights.

Different displays show popular characters like Ms. Frizzle and her Magic School Bus, Forest Gump sitting on a bench and front line workers masked up outside of Valley Health.

One display in front of Central High School is paying honor to Kenny Ricker, the former activity director and coach, who passed away in August.

“This is a fun little way to memorialize him," Mercer said. "He passed recently and his wife and his staff at Central High School put this together, and it’s just a fun way to remember Kenny and his great personality.”

The displays will be up for the next several weeks and each character location can be found here.

If you’re a town resident and would like to participate, you must notify the town by Oct. 23 to be in the contest. Pumpkin characters will be judged on Oct. 26.

The winner will receive a $50 VISA gift card and a $50 Woodstock branded merchandise voucher.

Well, @WHSV_JOliver Kalabar returned to Woodstock! The pumpkin people are out along with Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin! You can check out all the great creations by the town over the next couple of weeks. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/sFS7KL2xhd — John Hood (@WHSV_John) October 21, 2020

