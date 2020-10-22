Warm weather continues with lots of sunshine

What You Need To Know

Watch for patchy dense fog early

10-12° warmer than average for the end of the week

Dry conditions expected until the weekend

Watching Hurricane Epsilon

Watch out for patchy dense fog. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

High pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere is located in the Atlantic and remains strong which keeps a front stalled to our west. The only influence will be occasional clouds moving through along with warm afternoon temperatures. Afternoon highs remain in the upper 70s to near 80 through the end of the week with lows in the mid 50s.

Patchy fog early followed by another beautiful day with highs nearing 80. (WDBJ)

THIS WEEKEND

Models have been scaling back on the easterly progress of the rain for the weekend. While we may receive an occasional shower, the best chance will be in the western mountains and along the VA/NC borders with clouds lingering elsewhere. We will continue to follow this closely, but at this time, you should still be able to get out and see those gorgeous leaves. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s and 70s.

A cold front remains to our east this weekend with limited shower chances expected. (WDBJ)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the cold front should make easterly progress into the area leading to a better chance of rain followed by cooler weather for the final days of October. Temperatures will also take a tumble, especially as we head toward next Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS

Hurricane Epsilon is now a major category 3 hurricane with max winds near 115mph as in continues to move to the northwest at 7mph. It should pass well to the east of Bermuda just bringing the island nation some large swells and rip currents. The hurricane will have no impact on the United States. One more tropical storm would tie the record set in 2005. For reference, Tropical Storm Epsilon in 2005 formed on November 29.

Hurricane Epsilon is now a major category 3 hurricane. (WDBJ)

