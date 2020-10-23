Advertisement

A final salute for World War II veteran

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family, friends and a flyover provided a final salute for World War II veteran Russ Robinson Thursday.

Robinson died this week at the age of 97.

He was just 21 years old in 1944, the pilot of B-24 bomber. He and his crew flew more than 30 missions over Germany, returning safely to their base in Great Britain.

Following his funeral Thursday morning, Robinson’s family and friends gathered for a graveside service in Roanoke’s Fairview Cemetery.

After a bugler played Taps, a small plane flew over the cemetery, making two passes in honor of Robinson’s service as a military aviator.

