Advertisement

Bedford County farmers' markets say they’ve seen successful year

The Forest Farmer's Market saw over $400,000 in sales by the end of September.
The Forest Farmer's Market saw over $400,000 in sales by the end of September.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - It started off as an uncertain year ahead in Bedford County.

Farmers' markets in Forest and Bedford weren’t sure what to expect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to make sure that we were social distancing, that we had tape on the ground for everybody to follow their six feet guidelines. We had to separate out the booths. Usually in the pavilion we have everybody under it. We couldn’t do that this year," said Erika McFaden, Bedford Farmer’s Market manager.

McFaden says despite the initial uncertainty, the pandemic might have actually boosted turnout.

“I think people felt safer. I think it was something people felt that they could do in a safe manner to get out of their house and buy fresh produce and things that were healthy and not have to go into the enclosed spaces of the grocery store," said McFaden.

The story is much the same up the road in Forest - more people turned out to get fresh produce.

“The food distribution chain was interrupted so a lot of people were insecure of where they were gonna get their food so they knew of the farmers market," said Dorothy McIntyre, Forest Farmer’s Market owner and manager.

Pictures show plenty of people turned out in Forest - enough to see over $400,000 worth of sales by the end of September.

McIntyre calls the turnout a huge win for the local community.

“They all are very supportive of both markets. They see the value of bringing local to the community, so it’s been wonderful to watch that grow," said McIntyre.

The Bedford Farmer’s Market plans to have a market November 14 and December 9 for the first time.

The Forest Farmer’s Market will have a market once a month from November until April.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alleghany County Feeding Southwest VA Pop-Up Food Pantry At YMCA

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Alleghany County Feeding Southwest VA Pop-Up Food Pantry At YMCA

News

Northam Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Northam Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

News

Giles County Tactical Exercise

Updated: 7 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Janay Reece reports

News

Lynchburg CARES Business Recovery Program nears final deadline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The program will accept its final round of applications next Friday.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Critters In Costume 10.23.20

Updated: 1 hours ago
Critters In Costume 10.23.20

WDBJ

Food pantries see continuing demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
It was the eighteenth pop up food distribution by Feeding Southwest Virginia, dropping boxes of food and pet food into the trunks for social distancing.

Education

Giles County school board discusses returning to face-to-face learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The board begins to talk about to returning to face-to-face learning.

Coronavirus

Northam announces COVID vaccine funding, holds roundtable with Southwest Virginia stakeholders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Northam is virtually touring the state to learn more about how his administration can help.

Crime

Man arrested for shooting at vehicle in traffic; no one hurt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect was arrested at a business in Salem by the Roanoke Police Violence Suppression Team.

Safety

National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Last year, 441 tons of medicine were collected nationwide.