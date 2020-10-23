Advertisement

Big changes ahead for the Montgomery County Christmas Store

The Montgomery County Christmas Store will not be letting shoppers inside this year. Instead, last year's shoppers have been sent a letter to fill out a wish list of everything you need.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -A store that brightens the holidays for hundreds of Montgomery County families in need has some big changes this year.

The Montgomery County Christmas Store will not be letting shoppers inside this year. Instead, last year’s shoppers have been sent a letter to fill out a wish list of everything you need.

Volunteers will put together gifts for pick up at the loading dock at an assigned time during the week of November 30.

“In our discussion it was never an option to cancel the store entirely,” said Molly McClintock of the eligibility committee. “We just knew the community would be in greater need this year than ever. We just had to find a way to make it work and understand the restrictions that we would need to have to keep everyone safe.”

The store plans to have 10 shoppers arrive every 30 minutes to pick up their gifts.

Its fundraising campaign launched this month with a goal to raise $283,000 to meet the needs of the community. The Christmas Store is looking for new items, canned food and cash donations to spread holiday cheer.

If you are new to the Christmas Store and want to find out if you qualify, you can call or text 540-391-0549 or send an email to MCChristmasStore@gmail.com.

