Blacksburg Fire continues to investigate fatal fire in Montgomery County
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Fire and Rescue continues to investigate a fatal fire that happened in Montgomery County October 17.
The fire happened at 4864 Prices Fork Road around 8 p.m.
Blacksburg Fire and Rescue, along with Longship McCoy Fire and Rescue, arrived to find a fully-involved trailer.
Crews discovered the body of an older woman inside.
The woman’s name has not been released, and a cause has yet to be determined.
