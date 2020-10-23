Advertisement

Blacksburg Fire continues to investigate fatal fire in Montgomery County

(WAGM)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Fire and Rescue continues to investigate a fatal fire that happened in Montgomery County October 17.

The fire happened at 4864 Prices Fork Road around 8 p.m.

Blacksburg Fire and Rescue, along with Longship McCoy Fire and Rescue, arrived to find a fully-involved trailer.

Crews discovered the body of an older woman inside.

The woman’s name has not been released, and a cause has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Sales tax referendum on ballot in Henry and Patrick counties would provide funding for school improvements

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Davis
A referendum in Henry and Patrick County is on the ballot that would allow a one percent sales tax to fund renovation or new construction of schools.

Safety

Boil water notice in effect for Chatham Waterworks customers

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The notice is for residents and businesses in the town of Chatham, the Tightsqueeze area and all customers under the Town of Chatham waterworks.

Economy

Kroger hiring more than 150 in southwest Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The company will hold a virtual hiring event on Thursday, October 29.

Coronavirus

$22 million announced for COVID vaccination program in Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Virginia’s draft vaccination plan was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: New-case increase and hospitalizations down in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,012 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,109 reported Wednesday.

News

Hometown Eats-Pie Shoppe

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 23, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
It’s a business bringing back a tradition in Botetourt County that the locals have been missing.

Crime

Lynchburg Police investigating late-night incident on Old Forest Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Officers responded to the Stop In Shell Station just before 10 p.m. for a malicious wounding.

News

Making Music Apart, Together

Updated: 5 hours ago