Boil water notice in effect for Chatham Waterworks customers

(MGN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - A boil water notice is in effect for people in Chatham following a water break Thursday.

The notice is for residents and businesses in the town of Chatham, the Tightsqueeze area and all customers under the Town of Chatham waterworks.

This service area includes the Green Rock Correctional Facility, the Tightsqueeze Industrial Park and the high, middle and elementary schools.

Those affected should use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking and making ice. Bring tap water to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute and then cool before using.

If you cannot boil your tap water:

  • An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about ¼ teaspoon) to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.
  • Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

The water break, which happened near Carter Street and Route 57, has since been repaired.

Water lines will be flushed and disinfected, and bacteriological samples will be collected to ensure satisfactory water quality.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice; officials estimate it may remain effective until Monday, October 26.

