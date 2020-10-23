Advertisement

COVID-19: New-case increase and hospitalizations down in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 171,284 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 23, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 170,104 reported Thursday, a 1,180-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,332 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

2,472,061 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.0 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the number reported Thursday.

11,280 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,539 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,524 reported Thursdday.

1,012 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,109 reported Wednesday. 19,406 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

