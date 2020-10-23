Food pantries see continuing demand

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The line of cars stretched well away from the lot.

“We caused some confusion in their parking lot today," said Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, standing in the Alleghany Highlands YMCA. "And we backed up traffic clear out the driveway, but it’s good to see all these people.”

It was the eighteenth pop up food distribution by Feeding Southwest Virginia, dropping boxes of food and pet food into the trunks for social distancing.

“You know, we’ve had 20 percent more people that have showed up in a lot of places throughout our 26-county area,” Irvine said.

And yet, despite the backup, everyone was happy for the help.

“Some people set here for hours, and they weren’t upset," Irvine reported. "They were just grateful to be able to get food.”

“That’s what we’re here for, is to help our neighbors,” said Tony Bostick, Deacon at the Gospel Way Church of God in Christ:

The pop up pantry is to supplement other efforts, like the one he organizes every Saturday at Lexington’s Lylburn Downing Middle School.

“So it keeps growing and growing as the word gets out,” Bostick said.

Back in Alleghany, they say they average around a thousand meals at these pop up pantry.

“We’re just so honored to be able to be here, and just how grateful the people are," Irvine said. "They always say thank you.”

But, as Bostick said, “That’s what it’s all about, helping each other.”

The Gospel Way Church of God in Christ drive-through food pantry is every Saturday starting at 12:30.

