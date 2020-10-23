Giles County law enforcement teams up for tactical training

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department led a team of law enforcement agencies in a tactical training exercise Friday.

“This is the first time we’ve trained since the pandemic, and the reason we are doing this today is because we have new officers that want to participate and join,” said Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons.

The sheriff’s department said it is important to have tactical exercises to make sure all deputies are prepared to respond to any incident at any time.

“It is just skilled movements and observation,” said Millirons.

Sheriff Millirons said tactical training is important for small agencies, because anyone can be called to an incident like this at any time.

“Watch, look out for your partner, have your partner look out for you while you are searching at the same time while you are moving,” said Millirons.

A combination of school resource officers, investigators, and deputies teamed up and learned how to work together when entering a residence for an arrest.

“You want to make sure everything is done right safely for both the suspect and the officers,”said Millirons.

Our cameras were not allowed in the house, but we were told one of the first things they do when entering is clear the area for any threats.

“You’re doing everything you need to do at a fast pace,” said Millirons.

Deputies added neighbors were notified of the training, so no one was frightened by the amount of law enforcement in the area.

