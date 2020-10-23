Giles County school board discusses returning to face-to-face learning

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County School Board has approved Pre-K through third grade to return to face-to-face learning November 16.

Officials said given the pandemic, plans are subject to change.

The board plans to meet again for a work session in November to discuss plans for other grades.

You can watch Thursday’s school board meeting here.

