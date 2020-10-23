Giles County school board discusses returning to face-to-face learning
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County School Board has approved Pre-K through third grade to return to face-to-face learning November 16.
Officials said given the pandemic, plans are subject to change.
The board plans to meet again for a work session in November to discuss plans for other grades.
You can watch Thursday’s school board meeting here.
