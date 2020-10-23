Advertisement

Golf tournament raises money for Boys and Girls Club scholarship fund

People play golf at the Hidden Valley Country Club in Salem to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.
People play golf at the Hidden Valley Country Club in Salem to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Oct. 23, 2020
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A golf tournament is making a big difference for our local youth. This year, the 21st Annual Delta Dental Pro-Am Golf Tournament is helping to raise money for a new, major scholarship fund for Boys and Girls Club members.

The tournament raises money for the Boys and Girls Club every year.

“Over these 21 years, we’ve raised well over 1 and a 1/2 million dollars for the Boys and Girls Club," Chris Pyle, vice president of marketing for Delta Dental Virginia, said.

But this year, the money raised has a whole new purpose.

“The Jim Barker Scholarship Fund. This is the first scholarship fund that we’ll have specifically for Boys and Girls Club kids to use when they graduate from high school. They will be able to use it for four-year college education, for two year degrees, for any kinds of hands-on or skills-based training," said Michelle Davis, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia.

Two supporters of the club started this fund with a $50,000 donation, and then some extra funds brought it up to $63,500 dollars.

“Which means our remaining $36,500 we’re hoping to raise," at Thursday’s golf tournament at the Hidden Valley Country Club, Davis said.

It’s a fund that can make all the difference.

“This scholarship fund is dedication to our kids. This lives on in perpetuity, and this scholarship fund really tells our kids that they are supported by our community, that their goals post high school is important to our community,” Davis said.

When the fundraising goal is met, the organization will be able to issue its first scholarship in May next year.

This tournament was originally scheduled in May but the pandemic postponed it to late this month. Organizers say the original date saw a downpour, so they all felt lucky for the sunny, 80 degree weather.

