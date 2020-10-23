Advertisement

Hometown Eats: The Pie Shoppe in Fincastle

Dutch apple caramel pie
Dutch apple caramel pie(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a business bringing back a tradition in Botetourt County that the locals have been missing. Since opening in August of this year, the Pie Shoppe in Fincastle has grown in popularity.

“There really is no place where you can just come in and get a pie or get something that’s so easy to take home,” said Caroline Gallagher, a regular customer. “You can store them, so you can just fill your freezer with freezer meals. But you can also get one that’s hot and ready to take home.”

For years, the Pie Lady offered folks in the community hearty pies. Now, The Pie Shoppe has taken over that task, thanks to owner Ginny Barkett.

“We’ve watched Fincastle be a popular place over the years, and then people had stopped coming,” she said.

Barkett is utilizing the Pie Lady’s chicken pie recipes, while adding some of her own to the menu. At The Pie Shoppe, you can get savory pies like bacon, spinach and Asiago, chicken fajita, and barbecue chicken. On the sweet side, they’re offering up staples like chocolate chess, dutch apple caramel, and peanut butter.

The Pie Shoppe also does catering with their pies. Whatever you get, you’ll be impressed.

The Pie Shoppe is located at 18 S Roanoke St, Fincastle, VA 24090. Their phone number is (540) 632-8099.

If you have a local restaurant Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

