Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience coming to Richmond Raceway

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Jurassic Park fans will be sure to enjoy this! The Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience is coming to the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The interactive exhibit will feature over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50-foot-long Megalodon.

“The drive-thru experience has seen over 200,000 cars and 1,000,000 people in attendance since launching the national tour in mid-July. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, you’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of our 80 foot-long Spinosaurus,” a release said.

An online audio tour will take guests on a quest around the exhibit.

“In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with our one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and our team of dino trainers as well as the chance to capture the moment with a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting complete with a dinosaur backdrop. All attendees will leave with the same bragging rights, “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2020!” One photo per family is FREE and included in ticket purchase,” a release said.

Organizers say extra precautions will be taken to clean and ensure safety. Guests are to remain in their vehicle and wear masks if they get out in permitted areas. Social distancing should also be applied.

The show will be at the complex from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8. It will be closed Nov. 2-3.

Operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily the rest of the time.

The cost is $49 per vehicle of eight people or less.

Tickets and more information are available, here.

