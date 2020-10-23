Kroger hiring more than 150 in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger Mid Atlantic is looking to hire for more than 150 available positions. The company will hold a virtual hiring event Thursday, October 29.

Kroger is looking to fill a variety of part-time and full-time positions across departments, but with a focus on pickup, front end and deli and bakery positions.

Six stores throughout southwest Virginia have openings:

3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012

4488 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018

4404 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018

161 Electric Road, Salem, VA 24153

1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville, VA, 22901

15069 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551

The virtual hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested can apply online here. The email provided during the application process will be used to send candidates access to the virtual interview portal.

“At Kroger, we pride ourselves in being a great place to work and we are a company that believes in developing talent in order to promote from within,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Perhaps more so than ever before, we are feeling our purpose on a day-to-day basis, and we ask those who are interested in making a positive impact on their communities to come and join our team.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.