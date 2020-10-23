Advertisement

Last day for 10 Roanoke Times staffers as parent company looks to consolidate

The three full-time and seven part-time jobs are made up of seven copy editors and three page designers.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday marked the last day for 10 unionized employees of the Roanoke Times.

The cuts follow the September 4 announcement that Lee Enterprises, the Times' parent company, is eliminating these positions as a part of their effort to consolidate newspaper design work in the Midwest, according to the Timesland Guild. The Timesland Guild is composed of a group of unionized Times employees.

The Timesland Guild released a statement to WDBJ7 surrounding Friday’s layoffs:

“Today is terribly sad, not just for the newspaper and the Timesland News Guild, but for every reader of The Roanoke Times. Some of our pages are already being designed in the midwest, and some readers have already taken to social media to point out errors - mistakes a locally-produced product is less likely to make.

But even more than their work, we will miss our friends. No matter if they were here for a year or for more than two decades, they leave a huge hole in our newsroom and our union."

Those being let go account for nearly 20 percent of the newsroom’s unionized workers, according to the guild.

