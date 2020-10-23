Layne’s Country Store starts apple butter season

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owners of a popular roadside market have started their annual apple butter production.

The folks at Layne’s Country Market have gotten together with family to make the apple butter for generations, and moved the gathering to the store a few years ago to be able to stay open while they do it.

They say customers enjoy seeing the process and sometimes join in, especially once the cooking and stirring process begins.

“We do things the old fashioned way," said Angie Layne. "We’ve got a peeler that only peels them, then we core them by hand and then we cut them up, and slice them and wash them, and put them in a kettle just like they did many years ago. We don’t take any of the new short cuts.”

Unfortunately, they can’t buy that particular batch -- it’s for family -- but there’s plenty of other apple butter on the shelves inside.

