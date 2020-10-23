Advertisement

Lynchburg CARES Business Recovery Program nears final deadline

The final deadline to apply for Lynchburg CARES Business Recovery Program funds is October 30.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in Lynchburg have a week left to apply for money to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lynchburg’s CARES Business Recovery Grant Program will accept its final round of applications next Friday.

That program was created with $400 million of CARES Act money.

So far, the city say they’ve received over 280 applications for that money.

Payout amounts will depend on how many full-time employees a business has.

“What in the world could be more rewarding than knowing that you’re trying to get this money out to small businesses in our community - the backbone of our community?" said Marjette Upshur, City of Lynchburg director of economic development and tourism.

Loss of income due to the pandemic is required to get some of those funds.

