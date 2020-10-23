Advertisement

Lynchburg Police investigating late-night incident on Old Forest Road

By Sarah Irby
Oct. 23, 2020
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an incident that happened on Old Forest Road Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Stop In Shell Station just before 10 p.m. for a malicious wounding.

The department said one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital a short time later.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

