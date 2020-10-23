Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting at vehicle in traffic; no one hurt

Jaylan Holland Mugshot
Jaylan Holland Mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old Roanoke man has been arrested for shooting into an occupied vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Jaylan Holland is being held in the Roanoke City Jail.

About 2 p.m. October 21, 2020, Roanoke Police were called to reports of a shooting on the southbound I-581/Route 220 corridor. They found a vehicle with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side door. Nobody had been hit.

Officers say the victim had tried to merge onto I-581 southbound at Orange Avenue, and encountered Holland’s vehicle headed south on 581. Neither driver changed speed to safely merge, according to police, causing the victim’s vehicle to hit the guard rail, and both drivers continued southbound.

Police say shortly after that, Holland shot at the victim, with one bullet hitting the victim’s vehicle. Holland was arrested that night at a business in Salem by the Roanoke Police Violence Suppression Team.

Police don’t believe the two know each other.

“This is an excellent example of what we have said numerous times and will continue to say,” Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman said. “If you choose to engage in violent behavior or criminal activity, we are going to do everything we can to ensure you are held accountable for your actions. This act of gun violence was inexcusable, and I am extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident."

“I will add that this was outstanding work by our Patrol Division and Violent Suppression Team,” the chief continued. "We are going to continue working with our community partners and specialized teams within the department to reduce violent crime in the City of Roanoke.”

