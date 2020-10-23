National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, October 24 is National Drug Take Back Day.

The annual initiative is led by the Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement and healthcare providers.

Their goal is to collect unused, expired, or unwanted medications.

Last year, 441 tons of medicine were collected nationwide.

Carilion Clinic is among our local drop-off locations.

“Medications used improperly can be dangerous, using expired medications can be dangerous, so there’s no value to leaving medications that are unused or not needed in your home. They can be a risk for you, your children and grandchildren and pets," said Chad Alvarez, Carilion Clinic’s Sr. Director of Pharmacy.

Carilion, Lewis-Gale, and law enforcement agencies will have multiple drop-off locations set up all throughout our area.

