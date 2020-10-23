Advertisement

National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, October 24 is National Drug Take Back Day.

The annual initiative is led by the Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement and healthcare providers.

Their goal is to collect unused, expired, or unwanted medications.

Last year, 441 tons of medicine were collected nationwide.

Carilion Clinic is among our local drop-off locations.

“Medications used improperly can be dangerous, using expired medications can be dangerous, so there’s no value to leaving medications that are unused or not needed in your home. They can be a risk for you, your children and grandchildren and pets," said Chad Alvarez, Carilion Clinic’s Sr. Director of Pharmacy.

Carilion, Lewis-Gale, and law enforcement agencies will have multiple drop-off locations set up all throughout our area.

To find one, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Giles County school board discusses returning to face-to-face learning

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Janay Reece
The board begins to talk about to returning to face-to-face learning.

Safety

Giles County law enforcement teams up for tactical training

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Janay Reece
The sheriff’s department said it is important to have tactical exercises to make sure all deputies are prepared to respond to an incident at any time.

Coronavirus

Northam announces COVID vaccine funding, holds roundtable with Southwest Virginia stakeholders

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Northam is virtually touring the state to learn more about how his administration can help.

Crime

Man arrested for shooting at vehicle in traffic; no one hurt

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect was arrested at a business in Salem by the Roanoke Police Violence Suppression Team.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

UVA cybersecurity expert: Virginia is one of the safer states to cast a ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes
Each state is responsible for handling the voting process. From voter rolls to ballot security, it is left up to them

Entertainment

Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience coming to Richmond Raceway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith
The show will be at the complex from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8. It will be closed Nov. 2-3.

Entertainment

Best locations to experience the spirit of Halloween in the Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Halloween will look a little different for most this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Business News

Danville Farmers' Market extends 2020 season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The season will continue for an extra month, ending December 5.

Coronavirus

VDH creates dashboard to show COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The dashboard shows current and previous outbreaks of COVID-19 in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the Commonwealth and includes associated case numbers and deaths.

Forecast

Friday, October 23, Midday FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Rain chances and cooler weather return this weekend.