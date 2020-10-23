Advertisement

Northam announces COVID vaccine funding, holds roundtable with Southwest Virginia stakeholders

Gov. Northam speaks to Southwest Virginia stakeholders.
Gov. Northam speaks to Southwest Virginia stakeholders.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced $22 million in federal CARES Act funding will help distribute COVID vaccines in Virginia once one is ready.

But a vaccine will not repair all the damage done by the pandemic.

That’s why Northam is virtually touring the state to learn more about how his administration can help.

“We’re here to listen. We don’t have monopolies on ideas here in Richmond," he said.

In his conversation with community stakeholders, organized by the United Way of Southwest Virginia, a major point of emphasis was broadband expansion.

“We’re in the digital divide here in Southwest Virginia," said UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry.

While broadband is also an issue highlighted by this pandemic in Pulaski County, mental health complications and drug overdoses are even more alarming concerns for County Administrator Jonathan Sweet.

“We’ve had 75 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the New River Health District since the pandemic has begun and we’ve had 86 emergency room hospitalizations because of overdoses in the New River Health District in just the three months of June, July, and August," said Sweet.

For Josh Lewis, the Executive Director of Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance, returning to Virginia’s pre-COVID unemployment rate of 2.6 percent is a top priority that could take some time.

“Moving forward into the recovery process is understanding how do we close the gap between urban and rural. Right now, they’re projecting about a three year difference from the time that we get back to pre-COVID levels of employment compared to the urban areas," said Lewis.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.

Coronavirus

VDH creates dashboard to show COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The dashboard shows current and previous outbreaks of COVID-19 in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the Commonwealth and includes associated case numbers and deaths.

Coronavirus

$22 million announced for COVID vaccination program in Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Virginia’s draft vaccination plan was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: New-case increase and hospitalizations down in Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,012 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,109 reported Wednesday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 closes Round Hill Elementary for in-person instruction for two weeks

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
The district says the closure is out of an “abundance of caution” after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.