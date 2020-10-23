Advertisement

Quiet today with a few showers this weekend

Temperatures really drop on Sunday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
What We’re Watching

  • Unseasonable warmth lingers into Saturday
  • Weekend cold front brings a few showers
  • Briefly cooler by Sunday

FRIDAY

Our southerly wind remains quite influential the next couple of days bringing in the above average temperatures. Areas of fog can’t be ruled out early Friday. We’ll start with sunshine with clouds moving in during the afternoon. Afternoon highs remain in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the mid-upper 50s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the 70s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the 70s.(WDBJ)

THIS WEEKEND

Models have been scaling back on the easterly progress of the rain for the weekend. While we may receive an occasional shower, the best chance will be in the western mountains and along the VA/NC borders with clouds lingering elsewhere. You should still be able to get out and see those gorgeous leaves. High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the 70s once again, but the drop on Sunday with an easterly component to the wind. Highs on Sunday will only close in on 60.

A few showers are possible Saturday with cooler temperatures on Sunday.
A few showers are possible Saturday with cooler temperatures on Sunday.(WDBJ)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the cold front should make easterly progress into the area leading to a better chance of rain followed by cooler weather for the final days of October. Temperatures will also take a tumble, especially as we head toward next Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS

Hurricane Epsilon continues to push east of Bermuda as it moves to the NNW at 9mph. The hurricane will have no impact on the United States. One more tropical storm would tie the record set in 2005. For reference, Tropical Storm Epsilon in 2005 formed on November 29.

Hurricane Epsilon passes east of Bermuda.
Hurricane Epsilon passes east of Bermuda.(WDBJ)

.

