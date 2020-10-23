Advertisement

UVA cybersecurity expert: Virginia is one of the safer states to cast a ballot

Each state is responsible for handling the voting process. From voter rolls to ballot security, it is left up to them
(WBKO)
By Daniel Grimes
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the conversation continues about the safety of voting by mail, a machine and cybersecurity expert at the University of Virginia discusses how safe our in-person voting process is.

Each state is responsible for handling the voting process. From voter rolls to ballot security, it is left up to them. After Russia successfully hacked voting systems in a small number of states in 2016, the Virginia General Assembly tackled election security.

“They did not get in here, but we considered ourselves vulnerable and that’s why we passed this legislation,” 43rd District Delegate Mark Sickles said.

Sickles introduced HB 2178, which is legislation ensuring voter registration offices across the state stay prepared.

“The state has to do a survey of everybody’s security plan across the state and if they’re not in compliance with state standards, the state can cut them off from the voter file, which is the lifeblood of elections,” he said.

That said, David Evans, a security expert at the University of Virginia who spent time on a state committee looking into the safety of voting equipment, has a few areas of concern about the voting machines.

“They’re mostly operated by volunteers that are getting a small amount of training and they’re in physical locations that are schools and county office buildings that are not super secure physically,” Evans said.

The statewide voter registration system went down on the last day to register to vote due to a cable being cut accidentally. Evans says malicious actors could do so intentionally.

“If those kinds of systems are relied on on Election Day and a cable is cut or some malicious actor wants to shut down voting statewide and they can do it by taking out one system, then that’s a real worrying point of single failure,” he said.

That said, Evans says voting in Virginia is more secure than some other states for one key reason. The system is not entirely electronic.

“You vote by marking a paper ballot and it goes in a scanner. So, that paper ballot that the voter sees and knows captures their intent correctly is there, so if there are any problems with the tabulation, you have the paper ballots to go back to,” Evans said.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Warner looks for third term in Senate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Warner, a familiar face in Virginia politics, is hoping to be re-elected on November 3.

Your Vote Virginia

Daniel Gade aims to break Republican losing streak in Virginia

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
The Republican has plenty of experience in government and public policy, but this is his first shot at an elected office.

Your Vote Virginia

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor spar during final candidates forum

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The gloves came off Thursday in the Roanoke Mayor’s race. Incumbent Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers met during a virtual forum presented by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. During a sharp exchange on several issues, they questioned each other’s record as mayor.

Politics

Kaine reacts to report of racist incidents at VMI

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says allegations of racist incidents at Virginia Military Institute are deeply troubling, and the call for an independent investigation is a “smart” step.

Latest News

Politics

Gov. Northam recovering after breaking hand

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
He’ll wear a brace for a few weeks.

Your Vote Virginia

Gov. Northam signs new laws supporting COVID-19 response, reform policing

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed 16 new laws and proposed changes to five bills that will support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response and advance criminal justice reform.

Your Vote Virginia

Registrars process absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A sign on the wall of the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office serves as a countdown to Election Day. But with early voting in person now under way and absentee ballots arriving at the registrar’s office by the hundreds, the race is on.

Your Vote Virginia

Delegate Rasoul exploring run for Lt. Governor

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
He plans to talk more about his run after the November 3 general election.

Politics

Vivian Sanchez-Jones to replace Osborne on Roanoke City Council

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Sanchez Jones was chosen out of a pool of five finalists.

Politics

Lawmakers react to special session

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Legislating during a pandemic was a challenge for state lawmakers. But Friday was the “finish line” for most of the work they took up during the special session. Whether it was a major success or a miserable failure depends on who you ask.