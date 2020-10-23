Advertisement

VDH creates dashboard to show COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 page has a new dashboard that shows outbreaks in educational settings.

The dashboard shows current and previous outbreaks of COVID-19 in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the Commonwealth and includes associated case numbers and deaths.

VDH said the dashboard is meant to help schools measure the virus’s spread in their areas and influence their mitigation plans.

“Fully re-opening our schools remains a priority as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students have different learning styles, and for some, face-to-face interactions in a classroom are important to achievement. Educational settings also provide significant social benefits that cannot be overstated. By providing additional information on where outbreaks are occurring we hope to provide a broader picture of the impact of COVID-19 and help communities decide where to place resources to prevent and control outbreaks,” said M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., Virginia State Health Commissioner. “Given the changing nature of the pandemic, we felt providing these data at this time poses no risk to public health investigations or to compromising patient anonymity.”

The dashboard includes both public and private schools. The VDH said only those cases associated with outbreaks are displayed - not the total number of cases among students and staff that are unrelated to the outbreak.

Additionally, outbreaks are only listed if transmission occurred at the school or school-sponsored events.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

$22 million announced for COVID vaccination program in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Virginia’s draft vaccination plan was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: New-case increase and hospitalizations down in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,012 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 1,109 reported Wednesday.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 closes Round Hill Elementary for in-person instruction for two weeks

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The district says the closure is out of an “abundance of caution” after consulting with the Virginia Department of Health.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.