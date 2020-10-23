VDH creates dashboard to show COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 page has a new dashboard that shows outbreaks in educational settings.

The dashboard shows current and previous outbreaks of COVID-19 in Kindergarten through 12th grade schools in the Commonwealth and includes associated case numbers and deaths.

VDH said the dashboard is meant to help schools measure the virus’s spread in their areas and influence their mitigation plans.

“Fully re-opening our schools remains a priority as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students have different learning styles, and for some, face-to-face interactions in a classroom are important to achievement. Educational settings also provide significant social benefits that cannot be overstated. By providing additional information on where outbreaks are occurring we hope to provide a broader picture of the impact of COVID-19 and help communities decide where to place resources to prevent and control outbreaks,” said M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., Virginia State Health Commissioner. “Given the changing nature of the pandemic, we felt providing these data at this time poses no risk to public health investigations or to compromising patient anonymity.”

The dashboard includes both public and private schools. The VDH said only those cases associated with outbreaks are displayed - not the total number of cases among students and staff that are unrelated to the outbreak.

Additionally, outbreaks are only listed if transmission occurred at the school or school-sponsored events.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

