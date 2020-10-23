Warner looks for third term in Senate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark Warner will tell you his time in office comes down to one thing above all: “trying to put Virginia First.”

To back up that claim, he points to a record of bipartisanship, including a recent bill aimed at improving mental health access for veterans, and another that will fund much needed maintenance in America’s National Parks.

“That’ll bring 10,000 jobs to Virginia, and do things like improve the Blue Ridge Parkway,” he said during a Zoom interview Monday.

But recent inaction on another issue has drawn criticism, particularly from Republican challenger Daniel Gade. Warner has refused to support a $500 billion Republican-backed COVID relief package in the Senate

Warner says that bill doesn’t go far enough.

“The perfect is the enemy of the good,” he said. “But what I’m not going to do is sell out our local governments, our cops, our firefighters, our teachers. What I’m not going to do is sell out Southwest Virginia for needs broadband.”

On broadband, the Senator says new construction needs to be stepped up, particularly in the Southwest.

“I think it’s time for these content companies who’ve never contributed to the network, maybe do a one time contribution for under-served areas, to make sure we get this broadband built out as quickly as possible,” he said.

After a tumultuous summer of protests against police use of force, Warner says reforms are needed.

“I’m proud to be one of the co-sponsors of the justice in policing act, supported by Sen. Kamala Harris. She wrote that bill. I think it will take a lot of steps at the federal level, and it will mean a lot of additional training,” he said. Warner also wants to see a return of community policing nationwide.

All in all, the Warner believes his record speaks for itself, and pledges to continue his bipartisan brand if elected for a third term.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.