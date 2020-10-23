Advertisement

Warner looks for third term in Senate

The Senator puts COVID-19 relief among his top priorities, both now and should he be reelected.
The Senator puts COVID-19 relief among his top priorities, both now and should he be reelected.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark Warner will tell you his time in office comes down to one thing above all: “trying to put Virginia First.”

To back up that claim, he points to a record of bipartisanship, including a recent bill aimed at improving mental health access for veterans, and another that will fund much needed maintenance in America’s National Parks.

“That’ll bring 10,000 jobs to Virginia, and do things like improve the Blue Ridge Parkway,” he said during a Zoom interview Monday.

But recent inaction on another issue has drawn criticism, particularly from Republican challenger Daniel Gade. Warner has refused to support a $500 billion Republican-backed COVID relief package in the Senate

Warner says that bill doesn’t go far enough.

“The perfect is the enemy of the good,” he said. “But what I’m not going to do is sell out our local governments, our cops, our firefighters, our teachers. What I’m not going to do is sell out Southwest Virginia for needs broadband.”

On broadband, the Senator says new construction needs to be stepped up, particularly in the Southwest.

“I think it’s time for these content companies who’ve never contributed to the network, maybe do a one time contribution for under-served areas, to make sure we get this broadband built out as quickly as possible,” he said.

After a tumultuous summer of protests against police use of force, Warner says reforms are needed.

“I’m proud to be one of the co-sponsors of the justice in policing act, supported by Sen. Kamala Harris. She wrote that bill. I think it will take a lot of steps at the federal level, and it will mean a lot of additional training,” he said. Warner also wants to see a return of community policing nationwide.

All in all, the Warner believes his record speaks for itself, and pledges to continue his bipartisan brand if elected for a third term.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Daniel Gade aims to break Republican losing streak in Virginia

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Republican has plenty of experience in government and public policy, but this is his first shot at an elected office.

News

Big changes ahead for the Montgomery County Christmas Store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Christmas Store will not be letting shoppers inside this year. Instead, last year's shoppers have been sent a letter to fill out a wish list of everything you need.

News

Radford High School Chamber Ensemble makes music apart, together

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The arts have been hit hard by the pandemic, making it almost impossible to practice together in the same room. Radford High School has found a way to get by with voices and technology.

Your Vote Virginia

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor spar during final candidates forum

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The gloves came off Thursday in the Roanoke Mayor’s race. Incumbent Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers met during a virtual forum presented by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. During a sharp exchange on several issues, they questioned each other’s record as mayor.

Latest News

Military

A final salute for World War II veteran

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Family, friends and a flyover provided a final salute for World War II veteran Russ Robinson Thursday in Roanoke. Robinson died earlier this week at the age of 97.

News

Thursday, October 22 -Evening FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago
We remain warm as we start the weekend with a few scattered showers.

News

COVID Affects Roanoke County School Bus Routes

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Final Salute to WWII Vet Russ Robinson

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Lynchburg Trail Project Complete

Updated: 8 hours ago

Entertainment

Local filmmaker pays tribute to Roanoke and paramedics in a new film

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The film is called “Medic Zero”.