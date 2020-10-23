WDBJ7 hosts Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon discussion on Derechos Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year’s Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon convention is going Virtual with four Saturdays of informative severe weather topics and discussion. The event kicks off with an online discussion of Derechos and the numerous wind storms that occurred during 2020.

Yes, it has actually been a VERY busy year for Derechos. Thankfully, none of them hit southwest Virginia so they have gone unnoticed here. However, the storms have produced millions in damage across the Nation.

Dr. Jeff Halverson from the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus will look at his research on these dynamic weather events, why we’ve seen so many this year, and what makes these events so unique.

Here’s is the full list of guest speakers over the next four Saturdays.

Oct. 24th, 11 a.m. -Noon ET

Host: Brent Watts, WDBJ7 Roanoke Speaker: Jeff Halverson , University of Maryland Baltimore Campus Livestream link: The Pennsylvania-New Jersey Derecho of June 3, 2020

Oct. 31st, 11 a.m. -Noon ET

Host: Chief meteorologist Jim Duncan, WWBT (NBC12) Richmond Speaker: Jeff Orrock, NWS Wakefield

Nov. 7th, 11 a.m. -Noon EST

Host: Chief meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz, WHSV3 Harrisonburg Speaker: Karen Kosiba , Center for Severe Weather Research

Nov. 14th, Storm Chaser Panel 11 a.m. -Noon EST

Host: Brent Watts, WDBJ7, Roanoke Chaser: Chris Jackson Chaser: Peter Forister Chaser: Roger Riggin IV

