WDBJ7 hosts Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon discussion on Derechos Saturday
2020 has been the year for wind storms with nearly 10 of them forming this year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This year’s Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon convention is going Virtual with four Saturdays of informative severe weather topics and discussion. The event kicks off with an online discussion of Derechos and the numerous wind storms that occurred during 2020.
Yes, it has actually been a VERY busy year for Derechos. Thankfully, none of them hit southwest Virginia so they have gone unnoticed here. However, the storms have produced millions in damage across the Nation.
Dr. Jeff Halverson from the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus will look at his research on these dynamic weather events, why we’ve seen so many this year, and what makes these events so unique.
Here’s is the full list of guest speakers over the next four Saturdays.
Oct. 24th, 11 a.m. -Noon ET
Host: Brent Watts, WDBJ7 Roanoke Speaker: Jeff Halverson , University of Maryland Baltimore Campus Livestream link: The Pennsylvania-New Jersey Derecho of June 3, 2020
Oct. 31st, 11 a.m. -Noon ET
Host: Chief meteorologist Jim Duncan, WWBT (NBC12) Richmond Speaker: Jeff Orrock, NWS Wakefield
Nov. 7th, 11 a.m. -Noon EST
Host: Chief meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz, WHSV3 Harrisonburg Speaker: Karen Kosiba , Center for Severe Weather Research
Nov. 14th, Storm Chaser Panel 11 a.m. -Noon EST
Host: Brent Watts, WDBJ7, Roanoke Chaser: Chris Jackson Chaser: Peter Forister Chaser: Roger Riggin IV
