Calfee Park hosts first Halloween Bash

By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Families got a chance to get in the Halloween spirit at Calfee Park’s Halloween Bash Friday night.

Kids were able to get an early start on their candy collections. Everything is individually packaged to minimize the spread of germs. Hand sanitizer is spread throughout the ballpark.

Kiddos even got a chance to put their painting skills to the test on their own pumpkins.

Event organizers say it was important to still give kids the Halloween experience this year.

“We decided to do something for the kids to come out and have something to do,” said Melissa Epperly, from operations. “Everybody’s been so cooped up. We’re giving away free pumpkins, free popcorn.”

Trick-or-treating was followed up by a showing of the Wizard of Oz. If you missed Friday’s celebration you can go back Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. for trick-or-treating and see Hocus Pocus starting at 6:30 p.m.

