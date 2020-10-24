Advertisement

Danville apartment building fire displaces residents

Two units were severely damaged in the Danville fire.
Two units were severely damaged in the Danville fire.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several families are out of their homes after an apartment fire Friday night in Danville.

The Fire Department says there were no injuries, but eight units at 2946 West Main Street were damaged either by the flames themselves or from the smoke, heat or water used to put out the fire.

WDBJ7 spoke with one family who says they’re glad things weren’t worse.

“It’s really hard, you don’t think about things like that happening, but you know they can,” Stephanie Philips said.

She was working and her daughter Stacey Gore was at a friend’s when their apartment building went up in flames around 8 Friday night.

“I was scared. I had a full-blown anxiety attack because it is an apartment, I was just there . . . It was fine, everything was good, there were no issues, and then I hear there was a fire and is that my apartment," Gore said.

The building has 24 units, and two were severely damaged. Six others, including Phillips and Gore’s unit, had smoke, heat and water damage. Everyone inside those apartments eight apartments have been displaced--now staying with family and friends or working with the American Red Cross.

“It’s crazy because I’ve never went through that before and it’s something you don’t think about," Gore said.

The mother and daughter lost their cat in the fire. He died from smoke inhalation.

“He was a stray but he was the sweetest little animal," she explained.

Phillips and Gore said some of their items were damaged as well.

“It’s just really smoke damage so we’re probably going to have to throw a lot of it away and lot of it can be replaced," Gore said.

All of their neighbors were quickly evacuated the night of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

“There was small kids so thankful for that they didn’t get hurt," Gore said.

Four engines, a ladder truck, a safety officer, and 3 chief officers were all on scene for five and a half hours. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Folks come out for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Organizers have collected 283.5 pounds of medication in the City of Roanoke on Saturday.

News

Saturday, October 24 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain and clouds return to the area overnight with falling temps. Sunday.

News

Tractor trailer accident causes I-81 back-up in Botetourt County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.

Weather News

WDBJ7 hosts Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon chat on historic Derechos

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
WDBJ7 hosts Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon discussion on Derechos with guest speaker Dr. Jeff Halverson.

Latest News

News

House fire damages 8 Danville apartments

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The two-story apartment building had fire and smoke coming from the roof.

News

Virginia COVID case count rises by 1,088, deaths by 39 overnight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 3,578 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth

Forecast

Saturday AM Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Pet Stories: Virginia

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 24, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

FFE Spotlight: Sidney Webb

Updated: 19 hours ago
FFE Spotlight: Sidney Webb