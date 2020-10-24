Danville apartment building fire displaces residents

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several families are out of their homes after an apartment fire Friday night in Danville.

The Fire Department says there were no injuries, but eight units at 2946 West Main Street were damaged either by the flames themselves or from the smoke, heat or water used to put out the fire.

WDBJ7 spoke with one family who says they’re glad things weren’t worse.

“It’s really hard, you don’t think about things like that happening, but you know they can,” Stephanie Philips said.

She was working and her daughter Stacey Gore was at a friend’s when their apartment building went up in flames around 8 Friday night.

“I was scared. I had a full-blown anxiety attack because it is an apartment, I was just there . . . It was fine, everything was good, there were no issues, and then I hear there was a fire and is that my apartment," Gore said.

The building has 24 units, and two were severely damaged. Six others, including Phillips and Gore’s unit, had smoke, heat and water damage. Everyone inside those apartments eight apartments have been displaced--now staying with family and friends or working with the American Red Cross.

“It’s crazy because I’ve never went through that before and it’s something you don’t think about," Gore said.

The mother and daughter lost their cat in the fire. He died from smoke inhalation.

“He was a stray but he was the sweetest little animal," she explained.

Phillips and Gore said some of their items were damaged as well.

“It’s just really smoke damage so we’re probably going to have to throw a lot of it away and lot of it can be replaced," Gore said.

All of their neighbors were quickly evacuated the night of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

“There was small kids so thankful for that they didn’t get hurt," Gore said.

Four engines, a ladder truck, a safety officer, and 3 chief officers were all on scene for five and a half hours. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

