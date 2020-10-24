Advertisement

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Northside quarterback Sidney Webb eager for next chance after dazzling as a freshman

Webb helped lead the Vikings to a 9-4 record in his first year as the starter.
Northside quarterback Sidney Webb warms up before a Vikings football game in 2019.
Northside quarterback Sidney Webb warms up before a Vikings football game in 2019.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “He’s the leader of our football team, no doubt about it. Hands down," said Northside head football coach Scott Fisher.

When you hear that from a high school football coach, you probably assume he’s referring to one of his seniors. But Fisher is talking about his stud sophomore, Sidney Webb, who started at quarterback and was voted a captain by his teammates last year as a freshman.

“From last year, just learning was a big step," said Webb. "That’s what that first year was all about, just learning more. And I think I got that first year under my belt now.”

Webb helped lead the Vikings to a 9-4 record and Fisher was not surprised to see him step up right away.

“I think he’s accustomed to that," said Fisher. "I think he’s been looked at as a leader all the way up through all his younger sports, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Coming up from middle school, Webb said he latched on to Fisher’s son, Christian, who was a Friday Football Extra Player of the Week last year as a senior and a mentor to his new quarterback.

“It just so happened that Christian and Sidney became real close friends and they’ve been friends all the way through," said Scott Fisher. "I think it’s always good to have a good mentor for making good decisions and help him with what to expect.”

“That summer we hung out like every day," said Webb. "He’s my brother. I call him my brother every time. We talk on the phone late nights, just talking about everything we can.”

Webb is also a hooper and plays a key role on the Vikings' basketball team. But he says, over time, his passion for the gridiron has surpassed the hardwood.

“When I first started, everybody always thought it was going to be basketball for me because I kind of took that more seriously and football was just a sport I did because, I guess you could say, I was good at it," he said. "But now it’s like, football, that’s what I want to do. I love football now.”

In 2019, the Vikings lost in the regional finals to their rivals at Lord Botetourt. If they get to avenge that loss in the spring, Webb said he’s more than ready to lead the charge.

“I really want us to go undefeated, so I’ll do everything in my power to do that,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech Offensive Line Hopes to Keep Rolling Against Wake Forest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Travis Wells
Hokies Try To Improve to 4 and 1

Sports

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway signs deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The multi-year lease agreement allows the RWRE to take over venue operations, with the speedway becoming the home track for the RWRE and its companion companies.

Sports

Eagle Eye: Local amateur makes hole-in-one weeks after losing eye in on-course accident

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
His first hole-in-one came on the 7th hole of Roanoke’s Brookside Par 3 course.

Sports

Rays GM, Virginia Tech alum Erik Neander living out World Series dreams

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
The VT alum started his career with the Rays as an intern in 2007.

Latest News

Sports

Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.

Sports

Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball’s best

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to win their first World Series title since 1988. The Tampa Bay Rays are among just six current franchises that have never won.

Sports

Mickelson wins in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.

Sports

Baltimore gets by Philadelphia with 30-28 victory

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Ravens move to 5-1 on the year ahead of their November 1 matchup at home against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports

Washington loses close contest to Giants, 20-19

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Kyle Allen threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

Sports

UVA football falls to Wake Forest, 40-23

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan and J.D. Brasier
The Wahoos fell on the road to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 40-23 Saturday.