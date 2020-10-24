FFE SPOTLIGHT: Northside quarterback Sidney Webb eager for next chance after dazzling as a freshman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “He’s the leader of our football team, no doubt about it. Hands down," said Northside head football coach Scott Fisher.

When you hear that from a high school football coach, you probably assume he’s referring to one of his seniors. But Fisher is talking about his stud sophomore, Sidney Webb, who started at quarterback and was voted a captain by his teammates last year as a freshman.

“From last year, just learning was a big step," said Webb. "That’s what that first year was all about, just learning more. And I think I got that first year under my belt now.”

Webb helped lead the Vikings to a 9-4 record and Fisher was not surprised to see him step up right away.

“I think he’s accustomed to that," said Fisher. "I think he’s been looked at as a leader all the way up through all his younger sports, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Coming up from middle school, Webb said he latched on to Fisher’s son, Christian, who was a Friday Football Extra Player of the Week last year as a senior and a mentor to his new quarterback.

“It just so happened that Christian and Sidney became real close friends and they’ve been friends all the way through," said Scott Fisher. "I think it’s always good to have a good mentor for making good decisions and help him with what to expect.”

“That summer we hung out like every day," said Webb. "He’s my brother. I call him my brother every time. We talk on the phone late nights, just talking about everything we can.”

Webb is also a hooper and plays a key role on the Vikings' basketball team. But he says, over time, his passion for the gridiron has surpassed the hardwood.

“When I first started, everybody always thought it was going to be basketball for me because I kind of took that more seriously and football was just a sport I did because, I guess you could say, I was good at it," he said. "But now it’s like, football, that’s what I want to do. I love football now.”

In 2019, the Vikings lost in the regional finals to their rivals at Lord Botetourt. If they get to avenge that loss in the spring, Webb said he’s more than ready to lead the charge.

“I really want us to go undefeated, so I’ll do everything in my power to do that,” he said.

