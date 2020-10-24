Advertisement

Folks come out for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

People drove to Melrose Community Solutions Center to drop of prescription Drugs.
People drove to Melrose Community Solutions Center to drop of prescription Drugs.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local organizations are helping get drugs and other medications off the street for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the Roanoke Valley, 14 different locations held bins where you could come and drop off expired or unused medications. The point of this day is to remind folks how important it is to safely get rid of drugs so they don’t end up in our waterways or in the wrong hands. Several organizations came together to make this day possible.

“It’s been very successful, we’ve been doing this since 2010. We typically collect about 2500 pounds of medicine every time we have one of these events so there is still a lot of need in the community,” Sarah Baumgardner, Director of Public Relations for the Western Virginia Water Authority, said.

She says organizers have collected 283.5 pounds of medication in the City of Roanoke today.

