Two officers injured after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke Friday night
Officials responded to the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Two police cars were involved in the incident.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Melrose Ave. NW has sent two officers to the hospital Friday night, according to Roanoke PD.
There is no word on the current condition of the officers.
