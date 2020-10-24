Two officers injured after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of Melrose Ave. NW has sent two officers to the hospital Friday night, according to Roanoke PD.

Officials responded to the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Two police cars were involved in the incident.

There is no word on the current condition of the officers.

