Virginia Tech Offensive Line Hopes to Keep Rolling Against Wake Forest

Hokies are 9.5 Point Favorites Over Demon Deacons
By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) -The Tech running game continues to roll up gawdy numbers, thanks in part to a throwback offensive line, that is much improved, led by transfer Brock Hoffman.

“Brock has brought a level of confidence, leadership, and toughness to that group,” said Head Coach Justin Fuente. “Not that they didn’t have it beforehand, but I think he has certainly brought that on a daily basis. And then, we have some talented, talented, guys. We just have some guys that aren’t just big, that are big athletes that have some talent in there that are going to have a chance to be pretty productive.”

