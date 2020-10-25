Cloudy, cool, and soggy through the day

Soggy and cloudy conditions linger for our region today. We will see improving conditions for Monday with temperatures rebounding. Cooler air is likely this week compared to last week. We will be watching Tropical Storm Zeta through the week with landfall likely near Louisiana and being picked up by a front that will bring the remnants into the region.

SUNDAY

Light to moderate rain will continue through the morning and will slowly shift to the East. Temperatures will slowly drop throughout the day. Patchy light rain and drizzle can’t be ruled out this afternoon with lots of clouds.

Temperatures slowly drop through the day. (Grey)

MONDAY

We will start the day with areas of fog and lots of clouds. We will see improving conditions with decreasing clouds in the morning becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. High will rebound to near normal with 60s to near 70 degrees in some locations.

THIS WEEK

We break out of the wedge on Monday and Tuesday with warming afternoon temperatures nearing the upper 60s and increasing late-day sunny breaks Monday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. A front will attempt to bring a few showers to the mountains on Tuesday, but the region looks to stay mostly dry. We will likely stay dry on Wednesday, but rain from the remnants from Zeta could start to move in late in the day. We will likely see tropical rainfall from Zeta through the day on Thursday.

IMPACTS FROM THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Zeta will be the focus this week with a midweek landfall expected along the Gulf Coast. From there, the remnants are expected to interact with an approaching front and get pushed toward the Mid-Atlantic late next week, likely Thursday and Friday for our area. This would mean another soaking rain to end the work week. Based on timing, it appears to move out in time for the Halloween weekend. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on specifics regarding timing and amounts, so check back daily for updates.