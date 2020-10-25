’Cookie Bandits’ deliver joy in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of women in Giles County are serving up something sweet.

They are known as the Cookie Bandits and once a week since April they travel around their neighborhoods delivering cookies and other sweet treats.

These bandits use their own time and money to make the deliveries and ask for nothing in return.

Organizers say the joy the deliveries put on everyone’s face is enough.

The group’s goal is to spread joy, happiness, love and amazing cookies to help turn this difficult time during the pandemic into something good.

