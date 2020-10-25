Large police presence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to a shots fired call along Gayle Street Saturday.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for the 1900 block of Gayle Street near Gandy Road which is where the Villages at Lincoln housing complex is located.

Gayle Street is blocked off and there is police tape around several buildings.

More than a dozen officers were at the scene investigating the area.

Police have not confirmed if there was a shooting and have not released many details at this time.

Stay with WDBJ7 as we learn more.

