Advertisement

Large police presence in Roanoke

Gayle Street Police Presence
Gayle Street Police Presence(WDBJ7)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to a shots fired call along Gayle Street Saturday.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for the 1900 block of Gayle Street near Gandy Road which is where the Villages at Lincoln housing complex is located.

Gayle Street is blocked off and there is police tape around several buildings.

More than a dozen officers were at the scene investigating the area.

Police have not confirmed if there was a shooting and have not released many details at this time.

Stay with WDBJ7 as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Police are investigating after a man took himself to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound

News

Cookie Bandits Deliver Sweet Treats

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

Wake Forest beats No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions to help seal the Demon Deacons win.

Sports

Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 56-35 win.

Latest News

News

’Cookie Bandits’ deliver joy in Giles County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Once a week since April, a group of woman travel around their neighborhoods delivering cookies and other sweet treats.

News

Roanoke man charged in officer-involved crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taia White
A Roanoke man is facing charges after an officer-involved crash on Melrose Avenue Friday night.

News

Folks come out for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Organizers have collected 283.5 pounds of medication in the City of Roanoke on Saturday.

News

Danville apartment building fire displaces residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
WDBJ7 spoke with family members, who were displaced because their apartment had smoke damage.

News

Saturday, October 24 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Rain and clouds return to the area overnight with falling temps. Sunday.

News

Tractor trailer accident cleared from I-81 Botetourt County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.