Man taken to hospital following NW Roanoke shooting early Sunday morning

Authorities determined the man was at a nearby home at the time of the shooting, which followed an altercation with another man. The suspect then fled the scene.
Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Downing Street NW for reports of a shooting. While there, they found a man with a non-critical gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Roanoke Police say there is no apparent connection between this incident and the Saturday night murder along Gayle Street, and ask anyone with helpful tips to call 540-344-8500. A text message may also be sent to 274637 (beginning the message with “Roanoke PD” to make sure it is sent properly). Phone calls and text messages can both stay anonymous.

