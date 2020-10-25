More than 1,000 pounds of medication collected at Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital hosted a drive-up prescription drug 'take-back’ Saturday.

It was part of a national initiative by the Drug Enforcement Agency to get rid of any old or unused prescription drugs. More than 1,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected at the event over a span of 4 hours.

“It’s really important to dispose of unwanted prescriptions properly, for a number of reasons. One is to prevent abuse and misuse, and another is to keep pharmaceuticals out of our waterways which can come back and have an impact on both aquatic life and humans as the drinking water goes through water cycle and back through pipes into our homes again,” Albemarle County spokesperson Emily Kilroy explained.

If you missed the event, you can contact the Martha Jefferson Hospital pharmacy. There are also two drug take-back boxes at UVA Health. One is located in the lobby of the Lee Street Pharmacy in the Education Resource Center (1240 Lee Street) and is available 24/7. There is another at UVA Primary and Specialty Care Zion Crossroads (1015 Spring Creek Parkway) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.