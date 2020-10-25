Advertisement

No. 11 Miami holds off Virginia 19-14, Cavaliers drop to 1-4

Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King (1) in the second quarter as they play the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King (1) in the second quarter as they play the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 24, 2020.(Al Diaz | adiaz@miamiherald.com)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — D’Eriq King threw for 322 yards and a touchdown, and No. 11 Miami outlasted Virginia 19-14 on Saturday night.

Mike Harley had a career night for the Hurricanes, catching 10 passes for 170 yards.

Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia and completed 16 of 30 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, while Miami moved to 5-1 and 4-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

