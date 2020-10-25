Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are investigating after a man took himself to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, the man said he was traveling and pulled over near the intersection of 14th Street and Mooran Road NW when someone in an unknown vehicle drove by and shot him.

According to police, the wounds seemed non-life threatening.

Additional officers responded to the area and were unable to locate a crime scene.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Roanoke Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.