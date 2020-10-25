Advertisement

Roanoke man charged in officer-involved crash

By Taia White
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A Roanoke man is facing charges after an officer-involved crash on Melrose Avenue Friday night.

Anthony Jerome Bucker, 51, is being charged with Driving Under the Influence after his SUV collided with a parked police car that then crashed into another cop car containing an officer.

Two officers were injured in the incident and taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Both officers have since been released.

