Staunton man charged with DUI in fatal ATV accident

A Staunton man has been charged in a fatal ATV accident that left one woman dead in the early hours of October 24.
(KGWN)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Virginia State Police were called to an ATV crash in the 2500 block of Cold Springs Road in Augusta County shortly before 2 a.m. According to preliminary reports, an ATV was making a turn on a hill on the property when it overturned in a wooded area. The passenger of the ATV, 38-year-old Maegan Hoy of Churchville, died at the scene.

Todd Jarvis, 37, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence at the scene. VSP says the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

