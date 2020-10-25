Advertisement

Virginia COVID cases rise by 999 overnight, one new death

(CDC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 173,371 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday, October 25, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 172,372 reported Saturday, a 999-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 1,088 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

2,510,113 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as Saturday.

11,703 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,579 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,578 reported Saturday.

979 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, the same number as reported Saturday. 19,520 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

